Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $608,000; Market Value Declined; As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Assetmark Cut Stake by $443,072

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 1.78M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 5,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.38. About 3.91M shares traded or 153.05% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $346.06 million for 14.86 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

