Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Trimmed by $901,559

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.46M shares traded or 45.48% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 3.01M shares traded or 58.40% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 16.58 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.