Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake as Stock Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.78 Million; Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transocean Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

