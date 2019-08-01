Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $608,000; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rnc Capital Management Raised Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 18,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 442,208 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, up from 423,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 370,480 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 1.54 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 46,600 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3,310 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 3.06 million shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation, Vermont-based fund reported 1,080 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 8,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Limited Com invested in 0.31% or 35,300 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 12,618 shares. Cap World Investors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Waters Parkerson & Lc accumulated 101,708 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.19% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chevy Chase Trust has 140,690 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2.03M shares. 4,016 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. 67,418 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Stevens Mngmt LP reported 33,960 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cibc Bank Usa has 19,636 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 16,022 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 5,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 64,328 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Llc has 0.12% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dean Invest Assoc Lc reported 37,453 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 6,488 shares. Burney owns 37,473 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 354,980 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company owns 223,062 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX) by 23,645 shares to 166,594 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).