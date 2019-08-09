Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake by $2.10 Million; Stock Price Declined; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Price Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut by $1.54 Million Its Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 70,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 722,385 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 9.55M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – Sporting News.ca: NFL free agent rumors: Former Packers S Morgan Burnett signs with Steelers; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 2.74% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shelton Mngmt owns 479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,406 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 9,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank accumulated 4,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Geode Management holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 974,613 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 380,413 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 123,708 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 71,813 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Llp has invested 1.24% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 548,365 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). White Pine Invest has 2.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westpac Bk accumulated 175,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 36,280 shares. Stifel invested in 455,868 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,972 shares. 116 were reported by St Johns Invest Mngmt. Etrade Capital Lc has 38,546 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 78,429 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. Bluemar Lc holds 113,258 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.24% stake. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.1% or 381,452 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.05% or 301,128 shares.