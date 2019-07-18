Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Holding by $2.10 Million; Share Price Rose; St James Investment Company Has Increased Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $3.18 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 8.99 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected; 08/04/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT EXPECTS JIO TO REPORT A Q-O-Q DECLINE IN ARPU DUE TO TARIFF CUTS OF EARLY 2018; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q EPS $1.45; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™; 09/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $15; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TAPS CLARE WOODMAN AS HEAD OF EMEA UNIT; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares to 251,358 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 136,079 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 311,543 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment owns 83,851 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 23,199 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 2.62 million shares. Rockland Trust holds 1.34% or 289,970 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 7,000 shares. 11,875 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Strum & Towne has invested 2.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shoker Counsel Inc holds 0.54% or 16,957 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% or 103,722 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.