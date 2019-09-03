Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Its Metlife (MET) Stake as Stock Rose; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Price Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Holding by $347,200

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 18,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 1.41M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 33,177 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.72 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.