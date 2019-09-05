Argentiere Capital Ag Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Valuation Declined, Gfs Advisors Lifted Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 6.14 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 139,369 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 2,313 shares. Michigan-based Jlb And Inc has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Invest Management Lc invested in 20,199 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Barometer Mngmt reported 27,600 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 17,000 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital Management reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westend Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 191,226 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,763 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,154 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 70,573 shares or 4.64% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement has 44,400 shares for 5.35% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 4,450 shares. Milestone Gru stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,862 shares to 19,684 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,760 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).