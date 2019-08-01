Argentiere Capital Ag Continues to Hold Stake in Red Hat (RHT); First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $7.66 Million; Share Value Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1182.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 106,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 115,420 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 3.15M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66,421 shares to 17,517 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hrt Fin Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 3,001 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 3,500 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 2,635 shares. Twin Secs Inc has 24.75% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 208,444 shares stake. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Synovus Financial Corp holds 440 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 42,090 are owned by Calamos Ltd Company. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.08% or 703,170 shares in its portfolio. Tig Advsr Limited Company reported 1.15M shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 5,614 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares to 2,545 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 22,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,797 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046 on Monday, February 4.