Argent Trust Company Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; US Ecology Has 1.12 Sentiment

Argent Trust Company increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 3,278 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Argent Trust Company holds 53,227 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 49,949 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 73 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 65 decreased and sold their stock positions in US Ecology Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 18.62 million shares, up from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding US Ecology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 45 Increased: 53 New Position: 20.

More notable recent US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do US Ecology, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ECOL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Waste Management Demand Continues to Rise: 4 Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On US Ecology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECOL) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Ecology (ECOL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 17,975 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 213,066 shares.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $16.78M for 20.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 27.66 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 25,573 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $39M-$42M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

Argent Trust Company decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 18,905 shares to 55,130 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 9,839 shares and now owns 4,433 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107,021 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. Forbes J M Llp owns 3.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 125,558 shares. 11,384 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prns. 3,800 are owned by Clear Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Alesco Llc invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Financial Gp has 4.22M shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,856 shares. Gradient Invs Lc accumulated 0.1% or 13,865 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has 174,759 shares. Farmers Comml Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 19,320 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 27,043 shares. Horizon Inv Ltd Co reported 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Fin Advisers Llc reported 561,394 shares stake. Waverton Invest Management Ltd has 14,650 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Counsel Lc has 2.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).