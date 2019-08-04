Argent Trust Company Upped Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holding; Confluence Investment Management Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) Decreased by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 16,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 758,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.88M, down from 774,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.72M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 11,071 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 7,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48 million shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 95,940 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 67,558 are held by Comerica National Bank. Lakeview Prtnrs Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,065 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 97,522 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested in 0.26% or 35,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 100 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 89,277 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Captrust Advisors owns 4,850 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 7,205 shares. 250 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector (XLE) by 41,898 shares to 60,178 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 25,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Ofs Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OFS).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares to 77,758 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,392 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.