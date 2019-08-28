Argent Trust Company Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Shorts at AC Immune SA (ACIU) Raised By 92.01%

Argent Trust Company decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 14.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 12,973 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Argent Trust Company holds 74,035 shares with $3.98 million value, down from 87,008 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 3.69 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Argent Trust Company increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 11,199 shares to 22,090 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VWO) stake by 12,107 shares and now owns 47,298 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The -based Bonness Enterp has invested 0.9% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 8.68M shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,670 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 5.18 million shares. 2.21M were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated. 186,148 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% or 12,200 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 69,694 shares stake. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 35.89M shares. Spears Abacus Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 724,355 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 9,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 488,054 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.47% above currents $51.94 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 20. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

