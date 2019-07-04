Argent Trust Company Trimmed Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position as Valuation Declined; Gruss & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 33,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2019: DOCU, IBM, SNE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,897 are held by Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.13% or 55,853 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 8,051 shares. Bristol John W Co New York has invested 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP invested in 1.45 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,046 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has 17,443 shares. Oz Management LP invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Inv Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,587 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Artisan Partners Lp has 3.04 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsr Lc has 68,944 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Saturna holds 589,280 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Co holds 3,738 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Incorporated holds 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,226 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 2.26% or 43,665 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.30 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Three Florida counties selected for Duke Energy’s 2019 Site Readiness Program that spurs economic development and jobs – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sector ETF Week In Review For June 10-14 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy appeals North Carolina coal ash excavation order – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Encourages DUK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.