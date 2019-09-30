Argent Trust Company Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Has Lowered by $1.46 Million; First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $611,344 as Share Price Declined

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 8,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 19,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 7.15M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 73,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 82,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 2.13 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.98 million shares. Montecito Retail Bank owns 31,349 shares. Hightower Tru Lta invested 35.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Liability has 45,836 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability holds 11,571 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 2.67M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 3,333 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Liability invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Counselors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,823 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 24,299 shares. West Family Investments Inc owns 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,240 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.92% or 50,906 shares in its portfolio. 3.26 million are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mechanics Natl Bank Department, California-based fund reported 134,230 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,693 shares. Wealthquest, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,646 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 420 shares. Nbt State Bank N A holds 0.36% or 11,687 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Advisors holds 793 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa accumulated 124,858 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Currie reported 5,039 shares stake. East Coast Asset has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Markel reported 208,000 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atlantic Union Bancshares has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 132,828 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,257 shares to 50,605 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Etn Shiller Cape Etn (CAPE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.