Argent Trust Company Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $746,564; Market Value Declined; As Firstenergy Corp. (FE) Share Price Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Stake by $32.52 Million

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $183.12. About 624,825 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (FE) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 793,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.48 lastly. It is down 23.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUPPORTS BANKRUPT UNIT’S CALL FOR FEDERAL AID; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. by 1.02 million shares to 705,202 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 42,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,050 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,923 were accumulated by Daiwa Group Inc Inc Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 713,402 shares. Int Gp Inc owns 0.06% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 351,619 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.12% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 0.75% or 83,808 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 11,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.07% stake. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.34% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Suntrust Banks accumulated 9,718 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,708 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 41,559 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 36,049 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares to 12,349 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,006 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 11,433 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 5,266 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 14,166 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Central Bancshares Trust reported 140 shares stake. Family Firm invested in 1,345 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 4,716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,965 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 50,271 shares. First City Cap Management has invested 1.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connecticut-based Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.23% or 1.13 million shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 37,154 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.