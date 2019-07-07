Argent Trust Company Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Increased by $746,564 as Stock Value Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Decreased by $501,248

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.44M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested 0.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tech Crossover Mgmt Vii reported 3.54 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 31.57M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 134 shares. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reported 176,827 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California-based Tiemann Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 1,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 189 shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc, New Mexico-based fund reported 39,228 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 158,155 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Putnam Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 220,328 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 91,874 shares to 242,230 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 28,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,018 shares to 16,901 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,707 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. $1.84 million worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 10,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Coastline Trust holds 12,205 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 13,364 shares. 313,044 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Evercore Wealth Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,181 shares. Patten Grp reported 11,834 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 28,656 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 11,148 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Anderson Hoagland Company holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,989 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parsons Cap Ri has 4,318 shares. 165,213 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Com.

