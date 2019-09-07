Argent Trust Company Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Upped; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Decreased Its Position by $482,775

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 13,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 4,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 716,000 are owned by Cincinnati Insurance. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 9,166 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Corp invested in 75,667 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 18,368 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Blackrock has 127.12M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 538 were accumulated by Ironwood Fincl Lc. North Star Investment Corp has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Caprock Grp Inc Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Franklin accumulated 8.71M shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,580 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc reported 20,343 shares stake. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,574 shares stake. Highlander Management Ltd has 7,294 shares. California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 699 shares to 12,044 shares, valued at $14.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares to 11,697 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,998 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

