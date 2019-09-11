Argent Trust Company Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Page Arthur B Increased Holding by $936,951

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 123.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $288.53. About 2.19M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow notches fifth straight gain as investors eye potential change in leadership – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Streaming Challenges Still Ahead of Disney – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com holds 56 shares. Capital Ca has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisor Partners stated it has 12,880 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 1,750 shares. Moreover, Dubuque State Bank has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 738 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability reported 1.82% stake. Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 24,500 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,869 shares. Kwmg Lc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 277 shares. 1,729 were reported by Guardian Cap L P. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Factory Mutual Insurance Com invested in 92,100 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 14 are owned by Permanens Capital Limited Partnership.