Argent Trust Company Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake By $974,061; Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Had 7 Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $409.45’s average target is 48.13% above currents $276.41 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

Argent Trust Company decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 68.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company analyzed 9,839 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)'s stock rose 6.81%. The Argent Trust Company holds 4,433 shares with $442,000 value, down from 14,272 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $51.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 621,373 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L also bought $2.00 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $276.41. About 5.12 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $121.02 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 108.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 37.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -3.05% below currents $102.45 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Argent Trust Company increased Ishares (IEFA) stake by 14,342 shares to 273,244 valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 11,608 shares and now owns 65,184 shares. Vanguard was raised too.