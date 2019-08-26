Argent Trust Company Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $316,953 as Share Value Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 110,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 147,709 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06M, down from 149,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,509 shares. Baxter Bros reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Inv Limited Liability Corp has 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,568 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has 3.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,566 shares. Tirschwell Loewy owns 2,583 shares. 61,184 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd. South Dakota Council has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 16,550 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 41,139 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 15,335 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 109,892 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.34 million shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 44,535 shares. Marco Inv Management Llc stated it has 111,518 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,682 shares to 9,019 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 838,147 shares to 625,649 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 622,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,685 shares, and cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).