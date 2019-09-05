Argent Trust Company Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Cypress Capital Group increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 44.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 1,225 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 3,988 shares with $996,000 value, up from 2,763 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $69.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $256.47. About 441,654 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Argent Trust Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,370 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Argent Trust Company holds 38,842 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 45,212 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $82.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 4.24M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 37.66% above currents $44.13 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4800 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4400 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 4,107 shares to 13,934 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) stake by 7,560 shares and now owns 65,915 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested in 1.93% or 52,950 shares. Capital Inv Counsel owns 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,782 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,134 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benjamin F Edwards Communication Inc holds 19,277 shares. 14,600 were reported by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 35,917 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reaves W H & accumulated 8,000 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,023 shares. Argyle has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mirador Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 3.82 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.47% or 37,267 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 5.86% above currents $256.47 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,140 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.22% or 6,600 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 323 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 3,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc reported 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has 5,207 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 54,508 shares. Citigroup has 130,568 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.01% or 14,519 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 825 shares. 8,415 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 8,365 shares to 86,038 valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 4,768 shares and now owns 124,208 shares. Wal (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.