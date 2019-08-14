Argent Trust Company Lifted Holding in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by $439,116 as Market Value Declined; Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Carmax (KMX) Holding by $1.76 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 440,674 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 11,071 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 7,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.8. About 2.13M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM WITH EXERCISE CAPACITY TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $63 MLN AND UNDISCLOSED EQUITY INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt owns 651,050 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 584,317 shares. Bartlett And has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wells Fargo And Mn has 926,584 shares. Northern invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 129,585 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 55,727 shares. Westpac Bk reported 11,589 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 0.03% or 32,283 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Regions Fin stated it has 735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,306 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares to 38,842 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VUG) by 2,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,455 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $26.97 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.