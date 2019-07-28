Argent Trust Company Increases Holding in At&T (T); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 11,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 317,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 306,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,536 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Apriem Advsr invested in 371,453 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 127,566 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,476 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,819 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 152,801 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. 3.96M were reported by Qv. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 5.95 million shares. Hengehold Mgmt Lc accumulated 66,566 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,758 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

