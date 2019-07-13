Argent Trust Company Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Cadiz (CDZI)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Argent Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 41.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 4,102 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Argent Trust Company holds 13,980 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 9,878 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 25 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 19 decreased and sold stock positions in Cadiz Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.33 million shares, down from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cadiz Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 11.

Argent Trust Company decreased Vanguard (VOO) stake by 13,304 shares to 31,006 valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,216 shares and now owns 32,245 shares. Vanguard (VUG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 1,152 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 2,518 shares. Naples Advsrs Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Miles Capital has invested 0.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wedgewood Investors Pa invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Telemus Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 5,344 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Company stated it has 10,395 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 42,037 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. 33,179 are held by Stanley. Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 2,400 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 17,177 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 1,595 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Vertical Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. Citigroup maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, January 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $294.65 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadiz Inc. Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 307 by California State Assembly – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Directors Elected to Cadiz Inc Board at Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why GameStop, Omnicell, and Cadiz Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cadiz Inc. Announces New Hemp Crop Research at Cadiz Valley Ranch Agricultural Operation – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cadiz (CDZI) Urges CA Governor Newsom to Veto SB 307, Confident Project is Safe, Sustainable – Bloomberg, Citing Email – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 41.18% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. for 2.97 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 436,800 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has 0.66% invested in the company for 847,585 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,318 shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 451,612 shares traded or 136.26% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has declined 16.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent