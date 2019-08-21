Argent Trust Company Increased Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Posco (PKX) Holder Rwwm Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 16,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 324,147 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 340,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 7,019 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 01/05/2018 – POSCO IS ALSO SAID TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN STAKE IN WODGINA MINE; 28/05/2018 – Galaxy Resources to Sell Argentina Tenements to Posco for US$280M; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 13,934 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 9,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $383.13. About 36,615 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares to 38,842 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,998 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.