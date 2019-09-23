Argent Trust Company Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $384,210; Gfs Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lifted by $672,660

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 216,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 209,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 8.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 16,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 4.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Llc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Inv Mngmt Llc has 54,720 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 2.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 153,871 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,982 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 1.39% stake. Korea-based Pension Service has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dillon And Assoc has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,691 shares. 21,275 are held by Field Main Retail Bank. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability holds 38,743 shares. Sit Inv Associates accumulated 0.23% or 134,150 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1.38% or 327,555 shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 19,768 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 1.76% or 82,366 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 11,432 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (NYSE:CCI) by 2,732 shares to 13,263 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,977 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SCZ).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Oracle – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest accumulated 9,842 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,934 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communication owns 1.07M shares. 64,262 are held by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 625,601 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Advisers Limited invested in 4.37% or 529,127 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 0.08% or 1,850 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2,399 shares. Research Invsts holds 26.11M shares. Jolley Asset Lc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,111 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 8,915 shares. Oakworth reported 120,164 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil stated it has 4.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Invest LP holds 0.41% or 16,050 shares in its portfolio.