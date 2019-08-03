Argent Trust Company Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Caprock Group Holds Stake in Visa (V)

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 4,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 16,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

