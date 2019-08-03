Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Duke Energy (DUK) Stake by $487,008 as Stock Price Declined; General Mls (GIS) Stake Has Boosted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 27,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 33,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

