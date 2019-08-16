Argent Trust Company Has Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $746,564; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shareholder West Family Investments Raised Holding

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 402,603 shares traded or 42.11% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 83 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 162,777 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 904,616 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 6,298 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 166,200 shares. West Family Invests owns 335,692 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. 158,745 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 70,493 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 352,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 20,102 shares. Cohen Steers holds 277,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel accumulated 21,422 shares. Advisory Inc holds 1.50M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 667,769 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. Mairs And Power has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 73,804 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares. Westpac Banking holds 19,858 shares. Maple Capital invested in 1,569 shares. 20,200 are owned by Weiss Multi. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 13,387 shares stake. 3,416 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corp. Bainco Int has 23,479 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 1,202 shares stake. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 1.33% or 163,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio.