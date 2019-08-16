Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding; Bessemer Group Has Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Position

Argent Trust Company decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Argent Trust Company holds 16,901 shares with $786,000 value, down from 54,919 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 2.28 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 297.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 35,588 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 47,554 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 11,966 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.85. About 429,622 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Argent Trust Company increased International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,800 shares to 35,687 valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 921 shares and now owns 1,669 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability has 5,856 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 91,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management holds 0.05% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Verus Financial Prtn invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Haverford Fincl Inc stated it has 129,837 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company has 10,252 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 10,035 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.19% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 75,880 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 4.84M shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.02% or 8,504 shares. World Asset Management reported 48,417 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prns owns 0.38% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.89M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has 253,625 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.42 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought 3,890 shares worth $198,546.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 12.00% above currents $46.58 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) stake by 74,983 shares to 363,584 valued at $79.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 17,418 shares and now owns 60 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider MacLennan David bought $171,050.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -9.21% below currents $206.85 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $170 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20.