Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $487,008; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Boosted by $2.60 Million Its Holding

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 27,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 33,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 504,753 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 5.76M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 6,539 shares to 65,443 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ITOT) by 33,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap has 0.5% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 27,144 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 42,171 shares stake. 4,369 are held by Burney Commerce. Conning stated it has 14,551 shares. Tompkins has 42,919 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 12,689 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 26,848 shares. Thomasville State Bank invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 518,663 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0.45% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lynch & Associates In invested 0.94% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Intrust State Bank Na holds 4,949 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 138,559 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.