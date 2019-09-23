Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Crown Castle Intl Com (CCI) Stake; Adtran (ADTN) Sentiment Is 1.26

Argent Trust Company decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (CCI) stake by 17.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 2,732 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Argent Trust Company holds 13,263 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 15,995 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp Com now has $59.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 607,363 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 72 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 57 decreased and sold their equity positions in Adtran Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 42.53 million shares, down from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adtran Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scholtz Ltd Liability Co holds 4.07% or 48,206 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 10,350 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. London Com Of Virginia holds 1.63 million shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 267 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 80,176 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,000 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.08 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,937 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 54,536 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 85,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 11,239 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Argent Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 1,955 shares to 15,935 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,967 shares and now owns 3,821 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 1.90% above currents $142.05 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 16,300 shares worth $2.08 million.

It closed at $11.47 lastly. It is down 31.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $548.37 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 139.88 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 282,677 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 296,055 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 728,480 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 745,581 shares.