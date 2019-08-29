Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $327,876; Orbimed Advisors Cut Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $15.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 123.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $298.08. About 3.32M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, down from 130,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 310,454 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 13,304 shares to 31,006 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,861 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership has 1.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 24,500 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 5,638 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Asset Strategies accumulated 1,257 shares. Co Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold & Com Inc stated it has 1,321 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 44,117 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Company has 3.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.53M shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 285 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,014 shares. One Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.18% or 2,855 shares. Hilton Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,065 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 29.18 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 167,000 shares to 615,400 shares, valued at $49.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 199,400 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Personal Finance holds 1,715 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,959 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 28,998 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,367 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. South State accumulated 0.67% or 32,937 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Agf reported 2,000 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa accumulated 2,681 shares. Shelton Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 318,336 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). National Pension Service invested 0.26% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.