Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $332,640 as Market Valuation Rose; Cortland Advisers Lowered Ppl (PPL) Holding by $23.46 Million; Stock Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 756,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 562,202 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 2.31M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 14,063 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 1.32M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arizona State Retirement System owns 102,984 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 21,587 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Welch & Forbes Lc owns 112,067 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 25,933 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.26% or 1,450 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Asset Mgmt reported 2.49% stake. 2,213 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership. Hyman Charles D stated it has 3,249 shares. Bender Robert And invested in 1,448 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 226,694 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 122,951 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,839 shares to 4,433 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 71,208 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 442,261 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.15% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 367,875 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 102,933 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 226 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 42,644 are owned by First Republic Mgmt. Capital Investors holds 0.01% or 522,637 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 163,882 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Addison Com holds 0.26% or 12,255 shares. Asset Management Inc accumulated 51,946 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cullen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 107,190 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 103,590 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.