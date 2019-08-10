Argent Trust Company Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake By $548,215; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Position

Argent Trust Company increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 6,605 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Argent Trust Company holds 128,163 shares with $10.66 million value, up from 121,558 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) stake by 66.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 1,497 shares with $209,000 value, down from 4,522 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Co now has $346.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 1.35M shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Brookmont Mgmt reported 22,455 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 36,508 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Svcs Incorporated owns 1,470 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 9,875 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 144,165 were reported by Cadinha Ltd Liability. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has 29,426 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Motco holds 77,253 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Ser Lta reported 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sky Inv Grp Ltd invested in 65,051 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Primecap Ca accumulated 4,700 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt has 4.82 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

