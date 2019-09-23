Argent Trust Company Has Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $338,215; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Increased by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 224,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 258,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.06 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $378.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 15,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 13,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 545,285 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $75.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.6% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated reported 15,468 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Harvey Limited holds 0.04% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 700 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 61,391 shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Invsts Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,172 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,637 shares. Zweig invested 1.35% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 10,722 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc invested in 2,745 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ally Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 30,718 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Moreover, Victory Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,152 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (NYSE:CCI) by 2,732 shares to 13,263 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 4,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,768 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Counselors Incorporated holds 76,191 shares. Brookstone Management has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,483 shares. 29,809 were reported by Stephens Ar. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 4,900 shares stake. Sasco Capital Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 152,215 shares. State Street reported 12.10M shares. Holt Cap Advisors Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp invested in 3,100 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 10,870 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hendley Company Inc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21,475 shares.

