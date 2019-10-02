Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Price Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $304,365 as Stock Price Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 2.40M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 73,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 82,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.91M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 701 shares to 12,398 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.23 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Management reported 25,296 shares stake. Papp L Roy Associates accumulated 2.83% or 103,886 shares. Ww Investors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,049 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Miller Investment LP stated it has 11,129 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 266,980 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And Com has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Gp Limited Liability owns 70,080 shares for 10.3% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.24% or 118,022 shares in its portfolio. Violich Cap Inc reported 7,616 shares. Ifrah Svcs Inc invested in 1,231 shares. Andra Ap owns 24,000 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt Inc has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,765 shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 22,840 shares to 545,710 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 17,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 18,791 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Lc has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,342 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55,582 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.18% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. Pacific holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,884 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 5.29M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 47,660 shares. 7,492 were reported by Barr E S & Communications. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 547 shares. Regions Corporation holds 492,946 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Opus Cap Grp Llc reported 3,279 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Co holds 2,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 29,004 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.11 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

