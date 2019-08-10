Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; FORTEM RESOURCES (FTMR) Shorts Raised By 23.83%

FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR) had an increase of 23.83% in short interest. FTMR’s SI was 29,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.83% from 23,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 18 days are for FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s short sellers to cover FTMR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 6,640 shares traded or 81.03% up from the average. Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Argent Trust Company holds 16,901 shares with $786,000 value, down from 54,919 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

Fortem Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $195.31 million. It has an undivided 100% working interest in a petroleum and natural gas license covering 8 sections of approximately 5,120 acres of land located in the Compeer area in the province of Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Strongbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fortem Resources Inc. in March 2017.

Another recent and important Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “The No.1 Energy Stock For 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019.

Argent Trust Company increased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,404 shares to 11,071 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,372 shares and now owns 225,670 shares. Ishares (IEMG) was raised too.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BB\u0026T had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

