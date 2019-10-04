Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $974,061; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Akorn (Call) (AKRX) by $1.20 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 72,505 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Akorn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AMONG OTHERS, FRESENIUS’ INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND MATERIAL BREACHES OF FDA; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Adds Orbital ATK, Cuts Akorn: 13F; 27/04/2018 – FTC SENT FRESENIUS/AKORN DRAFT DECISION/ORDER ON APRIL 20: SUIT; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS TO FULFILL OBLIGATIONS; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Files Complaint Against Fresenius For Ending Merger Deal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: As Fresenius accuses Akorn of ‘blatant fraud,’ FDA cites complaints of ‘black gunk’ in Akorn products; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 4,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 14,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 78,327 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares to 6,617 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.37 million for 35.24 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,280 shares to 135,443 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 5,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings.