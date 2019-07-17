Argent Trust Company Has Cut Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position By $684,605; Digimarc (DMRC) Sentiment Is 1.48

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold their holdings in Digimarc Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Digimarc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Argent Trust Company decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Argent Trust Company holds 10,946 shares with $2.95M value, down from 13,491 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $54.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $322. About 552,499 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H holds 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,025 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 43,352 shares in its portfolio. 181,167 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Stevens LP stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mcf Advsr Lc reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.09% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northern Trust reported 0.11% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested 0.37% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,137 shares. Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 34,500 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 3,358 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Btc Inc reported 20,961 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.88M for 17.35 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,404 shares to 11,071 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJR) stake by 10,883 shares and now owns 127,523 shares. Ishares (IEFA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $325 target.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos: A Unique Defense Contractor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 11.06% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 277,206 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 573,541 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 8,435 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,237 shares.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $535.82 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.