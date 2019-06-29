Argent Trust Company Has Cut Holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) as Share Value Rose; As Manning & Napier (MN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (MN) by 97.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 263,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 533,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manning & Napier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 80,441 shares traded or 121.50% up from the average. Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) has declined 30.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces the Formation of the Office of the CEO; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 18/04/2018 – Manning & Napier, Inc. Integrates Fi360’s Fiduciary Tool Into Strategies; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Bd Pursuing Appointment of Permanent CEO From Internal, External Candidates; 22/04/2018 – DJ Manning & Napier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MN); 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Charles Stamey, Jeffrey Coons, and Richard Goldberg Appointed co-CEOs

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 754,174 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SUPPORTIVE OF GOVT TAX CHANGES ON FOREIGN CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 14/03/2018 – MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP DR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14 FROM C$13; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD OUTGOING GOVT NOT ALL GOALS FOR TERM ACHIEVED: RBC; 28/05/2018 – PUTIN MAY NAME AGENCY OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES HEAD ADVISOR:RBC; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Royal Bank of Canada $3b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,102 shares to 13,980 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEMG).

