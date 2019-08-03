Argent Trust Company Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position By $316,953; 2 Analysts Covering Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MGIC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. See Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) latest ratings:

Argent Trust Company decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Argent Trust Company holds 147,709 shares with $28.06 million value, down from 149,386 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report.

Argent Trust Company increased Ishares (ITOT) stake by 33,207 shares to 222,784 valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJR) stake by 10,883 shares and now owns 127,523 shares. Ishares (IEFA) was raised too.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $426.46 million. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 13,562 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.