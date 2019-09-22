Argent Trust Company Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Ancora Advisors Has Increased By $741,328 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Argent Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 1,955 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Argent Trust Company holds 15,935 shares with $2.77M value, up from 13,980 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 26,476 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 559,423 shares with $16.22M value, up from 532,947 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $275.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt And Goodson holds 37,103 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has invested 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company reported 0.43% stake. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 201,487 shares. Cornerstone owns 14,222 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Co holds 124,262 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc has 1.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 107,413 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Co has invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Advsr holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,000 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 68,004 are owned by Ims Capital.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 12.94% above currents $29.59 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP Com (NYSE:BX) stake by 17,612 shares to 124,272 valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness (NYSE:GRX) stake by 32,700 shares and now owns 34,374 shares. Ishares Tr (IWC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.