Argent Trust Company Has Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $417,888; Shares Declined; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding Maintained by Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 107,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, up from 91,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 14.13 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 11,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 65,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 53,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 1.52M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,792 shares to 54,229 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,977 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

