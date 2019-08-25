Argent Trust Company Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Position by $13.02 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 16,707 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 20,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.47M shares. South Texas Money Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,131 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company stated it has 0.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp has 5.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,375 shares. Perkins Coie Co owns 495 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 1.14% or 14,791 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Richard Bernstein Lc, a New York-based fund reported 35,950 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 371,017 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Piedmont Advisors holds 0.09% or 8,231 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.16% or 40,601 shares. Putnam Invests Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,250 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,767 shares to 120,868 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

