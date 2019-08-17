Argent Trust Company Cut By $316,953 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased By $478,837 Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 198,972 shares with $4.63M value, down from 219,791 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $484.34M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 912,635 shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Argent Trust Company decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Argent Trust Company holds 147,709 shares with $28.06 million value, down from 149,386 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5BARz® Settles with SEC to Establish Path Toward Regulatory Compliance – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada’s Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc has $39 highest and $28 lowest target. $32’s average target is 191.44% above currents $10.98 stock price. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 14,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 3.37M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity owns 45,164 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 626 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 13,662 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 3,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd has 0.07% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.53% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Voya Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 104,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 25,961 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,249 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 109,479 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management invested in 10,572 shares. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,000 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Advisors Lc holds 24,860 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company has 40,842 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr reported 62,811 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 36,467 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has 1,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Wealth reported 31,670 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 105,224 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has 7,811 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Miller Lp reported 8,420 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.