Argent Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Its Position in Finisar (FNSR) by $36.66 Million as Shares Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 1.45 million shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 123.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 45,469 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 108,879 shares. S Muoio & Commerce Limited Liability holds 80,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 17,408 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 59,902 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru owns 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 734 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.05% or 809,346 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.4% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Lc accumulated 483,284 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 8,835 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 671,784 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 30,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,837 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Ltd reported 2.11 million shares. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 18,792 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 288,635 shares. 18,105 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,732 are held by Frontier Inv. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 1,073 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 6,934 shares. Hilton Cap Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,065 shares. Riverbridge Partners Limited Com has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 3,852 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amarillo Retail Bank reported 9,887 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares to 11,697 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,758 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

