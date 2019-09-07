Argent Capital Management Upped Nvr (NVR) Stake by $550,633; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Position by $2.02 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NVR) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 465 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $64.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3649.75. About 21,210 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 498,556 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,700 shares to 189,603 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.04 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc holds 325 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Zebra Mgmt Lc has 102 shares. The Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 350 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.04% or 140 shares in its portfolio. 419 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase & has 7,886 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,319 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 560 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 275 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 11,614 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,186 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 5,985 shares to 947,811 shares, valued at $79.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 117,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,591 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Another trade for 70 shares valued at $229,950 was bought by Jung Alexandra A.