Argent Capital Management Upped Masco (MAS) Stake by $975,351 as Stock Price Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder United American Securities Lifted Position

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 25,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.54M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 4.88 million shares traded or 63.16% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 117,238 shares to 703,591 shares, valued at $57.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 5,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,811 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.00 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alyeska Invest LP holds 8,741 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 303,162 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 16,000 shares stake. Rech Glob accumulated 0.11% or 8.97 million shares. Renaissance Gp Lc holds 5,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 42,013 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 27,872 shares. Ent holds 0.1% or 11,199 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,479 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 179,851 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 32,559 shares.

