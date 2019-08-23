Argent Capital Management Upped Callaway Golf (ELY) Stake By $336,000; New Germany Fund Has 1.56 Sentiment

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Callaway Golf (ELY) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 22,400 shares as Callaway Golf (ELY)’s stock rose 6.63%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 173,880 shares with $2.77M value, up from 151,480 last quarter. Callaway Golf now has $1.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 81,694 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

New Germany Fund Inc (GF) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced stock positions in New Germany Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 8.04 million shares, up from 7.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New Germany Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $24 highest and $21.5000 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 27.59% above currents $17.83 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of stock or 6,575 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested in 274,900 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 22,299 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 40,764 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 52,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 35,500 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 82,700 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.03% or 725,520 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 66 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 8,143 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,172 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.74% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 23,347 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 4,250 shares to 34,345 valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) stake by 10,155 shares and now owns 80,565 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The New Germany Fund, Inc. for 149,981 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.21 million shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.77% invested in the company for 804,285 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,518 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 554 shares traded. The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

